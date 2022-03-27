Telangana: CM KCR to inaugurate revamped Yadadri temple

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is will inaugurate the revamped Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday.

Making the announcement, his daughter and TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla wrote on Twitter,“Hon’ble CM KCR Garu will tomorrow inaugurate the auspicious Sri Lakshmi Narasimha #yadadritemple that has been revamped into a beautiful religious and architectural marvel”.

Elaborate arrangements are being made by the officials for the conduct of ‘Maha Kumbha Samprokshana’.

Heavy police deployment

Heavy police deployment can be witnessed from Yadadri town to the hill shrine in view of the Chief Minister’s arrival.

The authorities are making the necessary arrangements to handle the large number of devotees who are expected to arrive on Monday.

The temple management has set up an automated and mechanized prasadam production unit atop the hill.

It is also learned that the devotees visiting the temple in Yadadri can get unlimited laddu, pulihora and vada prasadam at the temple.

The district also has the Bhongir fort, which many heritage enthusiasts and rock climbers visit over the weekend.