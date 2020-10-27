KCR to launch Dharani portal on October 29, arrangements made

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be officially launching Dharani portal for hassle free revenue transactions on Oct 29 at 12.30 noon hours.

According to informed sources the government has made necessary arrangements for the launch of the prestigious Dharani portal.

The Chief Minister is to launch it at 12 30 hours and Ranga Reddy district is the venue for the event. The Chief Minister had to launch it on previous date of October 25 which was deferred to October 29.

The government has stalled lands registration works across the state on September 8 as they are to be effective from October 29.

Thus the government has prepared to restart the services with transparency and accountability. As per KCR directions things are getting ready for the mega launch of the portal. It is aimed to offer hassle free services of registration, mutation and others.

Revenue officials, Tahasildars, other staff are taking training at Anurag university campus for the purpose.

A trial run of offering portal services has been taken up at the campus. The new revenue act is aimed to end corruption in offering these services. The Chief Minister is expected to talk after the portal launch.