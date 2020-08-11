KCR to Modi: Step up, help fix medical infrastructure during pandemic

Hyderabad: In a videoconference with 10 Chief Ministers held by Narendra Modi, Telangana CM reminded the Prime Minister of the dire need to enhance the country’s medical facilities.

“The corona experience has taught us a lesson that there is an urgent need improve medical facilities nationwide. A visionary outlook and thinking are necessary for proper and adequate measures in the medical sector for a better future,” stressed KCR.

He suggested that the Centre and State should jointly implement this comprehensive strategy while also asking questions about the ideal doctor to people ratio, the amount of hospitals needed.

The Chief Minister projected his state’s accomplishments such as the “71 per cent recovery rate and the paltry 0.7 per cent death rate.”

According to him, there are already an adequate number of beds, medicines, staff and other equipment. The state is following guidelines issued from time to time by the ICMR, Niti Aayog and the Central government.

Alongside KCR during this meeting were Medical and Health Minister Sri Somesh Kumar, DGP Sri Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health), Sri Srinivasa Rao, Sri Ramesh Reddy, Sri Gangadhar, Sri Karunakar Reddy and others.

Other CM participants on this call were those of Karnaktaka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.