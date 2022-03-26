KCR to start working from new Secretariat on October 5

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to start working from the new Secretariat building from October 5.

Initially, KCR wanted to start work from the new Secretariat on June 2, the Telangana formation day. But the work on the upper floors of the complex has not been completed and there is no likelihood of its being completed by June 2.

Now the chief minister has made up his mind to start working from the new Secretariat complex from Vijay Dashmi.

The new secretariat building has 7 floors. The chief minister has made it clear to the contractors that there will not be any compromise on the quality of their work.

At the time of awarding tenders to the contractors, the chief minister has directed them to complete the work within 12 months. Construction plans were, however, disturbed due to the COVID lockdown.

Now the construction of the new secretariat complex is almost complete except the interior designing and finishing works. The decoration and landscaping work is progressing at a fast pace.

According to the sources, all the departments working from the provisional Secretariat at BRK Bhavan will be shifted to the new Secretariat complex after its inauguration in Dussehra.