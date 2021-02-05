KCR to turn 67 on Feb 17; TRS plans mega birthday bash

By Sameer|   Published: 5th February 2021 8:38 am IST
Hyderabad: Chief Minister of Telangana State K. Chandrashekar Rao will turn 67 on February 17. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party leaders and cadre are planning to celebrate his birthday at LB Stadium.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, they are urging the CM to allow them to celebrate at the stadium.

It is also reported that some of them even submitted application to the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) as it manages the stadium.

KCR who every year celebrates his birthday at Pragati Bhavan did not respond to the request of holding mega celebration at the stadium.

Is Telangana set to hand over mantle to KTR?

This year, KCR’s birthday gained more importance as there are rumours that he has decided to anoint his son and cabinet minister K.T. Rama Rao as the Chief Minister.

The TRS government recently completed two years in its second term.

There was speculation in the past too that the Chief Minister will hand over the mantle to him. However, KTR had denied it with the remark that the Chief Minister is healthy and fit.

Currently, KTR holds the portfolios of industry, information technology, municipal administration and urban development. The 44-year-old is considered as number two both in the party and in the government.

