KCR to undertake tour of Warangal, Hanamkonda on Nov 10

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 8th November 2021 3:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will undertake a tour of the Warangal and Hanamkonda districts on Wednesday, November 10.

On this occasion, he will review matters pertaining to Outer Ring Road in the south of Warangal, Road development works in Warangal and other Municipalities, transport in Warangal and Hanamkonda twin cities, and construction of Railway Over Bridger on the rail tracks.

The CM will also review the measures to be taken to complete Warangal Internal Ring Road works and progress made in the Warangal textile Park works.

On the same day, KCR will inaugurate the TRS office in the Hanamkonda district.

It may be mentioned that it will be the first tour of the CM after TRS lost Huzurabad bypoll.

