KCR trampling religious sentiments to satisfy superstition:Ex MP

Hyderabad: Former Member of Parliament K Vishweshwar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao trampling upon the religious sentiments of the people to satisfy the superstitions of his family.

Reacting upon the demolition of two mosques and a temple in secretariat premises, Vishweshwar Reddy said KCR family ignored the religious sentiments of people on one side and gave preference to the superstitions of a family about faith and Vaastu all on the expense of public treasury.

Mr Reddy questioned KCR and KTR whether saving public from corona pandemic is important or the construction of new secretariat.

Vishweshwar Reddy also expressed surprise over the tweet of MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on the demolition of places of worship. He said for the first time he has seen Owaisi favouring the demolition of mosque and construction of new mosque. He said sacrificing the sentiments of people over the superstition of chief minister is unfortunate.

Mr Reddy noted that in the present scenario, saving the people from Corona crisis is more important than construction of new secretariat.

Earlier Congress demanded that a sedition case be booked against those involved in the demolition of a temple and a mosque in the old secretariat premises and charged that the dismantling was carried out with the full knowledge of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Source: Siasat news