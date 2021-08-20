KCR turned Telangana State bankrupt: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy today came down heavily on the chief minister of the state KCR and alleged that the Chief Minister had turned Telangana into a bankrupt state during his last seven year rule.

He also alleged that the Chief Minister had looted the State to the tune of thousands of crores in the name of different types of contracts and projects. Reddy also alleged that the CM had misused the money spent by the people of the state in the towards taxes . He made these remarks while addressing a public meeting at torroor of Mahbubabad district as part of his ongoing Jana Ashirwada yatra .

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the central government was allotting funds for the development of the villages of the state and alleged that the state government was not giving funds for the development of the villages. He alleged that CM KCR would do go to any extent to protect his seat and his family. Meanwhile , mild tension prevailed during the Yatra of the Union Minister.

The ruling TRS party leaders and Dalit associations leaders staged a protest program before Kishan Reddy demanding him to approve SC categorisation bill in Parliament. They raised slogans against the minister and the central government on the occasion. However the local police took the agitators into custody and whisked them away.