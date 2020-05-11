KCR urges PM to not resume train services

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister of the state K Chandrashekhar Rao today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to revive the passenger train services, which were stopped as part of preventive measures to contain spread of Corona Virus in the Country. The CM suggested that loans should be rescheduled, FRBM Limits should be enhanced and Migrant workers should be allowed to return to their native states.

The CM told the PM that he was hopeful that Vaccine for the Corona Virus would be made available in the country in the months of July-August while exuding confidence that the state capital Hyderabad would produce it.

KCR made these remarks during PM Modi’s videoconference with the Chief Ministers of all states of the country . Speaking on on this occasion, KCR said that to contain the spread of Corona Virus, both the Centre and State governments were working in coordination. He also said that right decisions at the right time were taken and proper measures were put into place. He exuded confidence that victory over the Corona was possible.

Some of the points raised by the CM during the video conference were that The Corona Virus affect was more in main cities in the country like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. He said that it would be difficult to track the movements of corona virus suspects and patients after the revival of the train services. He also said that Corona was not going to leave people of the country now and added that the people should learn to live with the virus . “We have to lead people in this direction. First of all we should remove fear about Corona among the people. We have to learn to live with Corona,” he said. He said that State government had taken all measures to contain the Corona virus. “We are ready on medical-side. Equipment, medicines, masks, PPE kits, Beds and all the necessary things are available and as such there is no scarcity,” he noted.

