News Desk 1Published: 20th November 2020 1:22 pm IST
KCR urges PM to hold competitive exams in regional languages

Hyderabad, Nov 20 : Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permit candidates to write all competitive exams in the regional languages.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, he also demanded that exams for recruitment in government of India and its departments and undertakings through Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and all other agencies like the Railway Recruitment Board, public sector banks, Reserve Bank of India and Staff Selection Commission be conducted in regional languages.

“At present all the competitive exams for recruitment to posts in the Central government, Central public sector undertakings, Indian Railways, defence services, nationalized banks, etc., are held in only two languages, i.e., Hindi and English. The students who do not study in English medium or those who are not from the Hindi speaking states face serious disadvantage in these competitive examinations,” reads the letter.

The Chief Minister wrote that in order to provide equal and fair opportunity to the students from all states of India, it is requested that the candidates should be permitted to write all competitive exams in the regional languages.

