KCR visits Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Telangana’s Kamareddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao participated in the ‘Kalyanotsavam’ ritual of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy at Sri Tirumala Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Thimmapur in Kamareddy district on Wednesday.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, unveiled a ‘dhwajastambham’ (temple pylon) with details regarding the development of the temple. Temple priests welcomed the Chief Minister and his wife with ‘purnakumbha’.

KCR along with his wife presented a two kilogram gold crown made by the family of Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to the presiding deity and offered special pooja as part of Brahmotsavam ceremony.

The Chief Minister, who is also BRS chief, participated in the public meeting organised there and later Srinivas Reddy hosted lunch for Rao and others.

KCR also met various public representatives of the district.

Lauding the efforts made by Srinivas Reddy for the development of the temple, the BRS supremo said he is sanctioning Rs 7 crore for the comprehensive development of the shrine