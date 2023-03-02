KCR visits Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Telangana’s Kamareddy

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 2nd March 2023 9:22 am IST
KCR visits Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Telangana's Kamareddy
(Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao participated in the ‘Kalyanotsavam’ ritual of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy at Sri Tirumala Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Thimmapur in Kamareddy district on Wednesday.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, unveiled a ‘dhwajastambham’ (temple pylon) with details regarding the development of the temple. Temple priests welcomed the Chief Minister and his wife with ‘purnakumbha’.

Also Read
KCR appoints BRS gen secy; other functionaries in UP, Maharashtra

KCR along with his wife presented a two kilogram gold crown made by the family of Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to the presiding deity and offered special pooja as part of Brahmotsavam ceremony.

The Chief Minister, who is also BRS chief, participated in the public meeting organised there and later Srinivas Reddy hosted lunch for Rao and others.

KCR also met various public representatives of the district.

Lauding the efforts made by Srinivas Reddy for the development of the temple, the BRS supremo said he is sanctioning Rs 7 crore for the comprehensive development of the shrine

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 2nd March 2023 9:22 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button