KCR wants 15 special teams to prevent breach of lakes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 21 : Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday ordered formation of at least 15 special teams to prevent breach of tanks and lakes in Hyderabad.

He asked the official machinery to be on high alert to ensure that tanks and lakes are not breached due to heavy rains and flash floods.

He said the special teams should examine the tanks in the city from time to time and take the necessary measures to prevent any untoward incident. He spoke to Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Rajat Kumar in this regard.

“Hyderabad received heavy rains which were unprecedented in the last hundred years. This has resulted in heavy floodwater inflows. Besides the floodwater in the city, water from the tanks in surrounding areas also entered the city. All the tanks are overflowing with water,” said Rao.

As the Met department has forecast more rains, the entire official machinery should be on a high alert. “As the tanks in city have water to their capacity and there are still flood water inflows coming into them. There is every likelihood of these tanks getting breached causing more damage. Hence, at least 15 special teams with water Resources department officials and staff should be formed. They should examine each and every tank and lake in the city,” the chief minister said.

He asked the teams to identify the tanks that may breach and take precautionary measures. He also wanted repair of the breached tanks.

The CM instructed officials to alert people in low-lying areas and those living in vulnerable places to shift to safer places.

The chief minister’s instructions came amid reports that at least 100 tanks in and around Hyderabad either breached or overflowed, inundating adjoining residential areas. Hundreds of colonies have submerged, affecting more than five lakh people.

Several areas in Chandrayangutta in the old city and in Uppal remained inundated.

Spells of rains with varying intensity in various parts of the city and outskirts since Tuesday have added to people’s woes and affected relief and rehabilitation work in the affected areas.

The forecast of more rains on Wednesday and Thursday has left the people more worried. The administration has already sounded an alert.

Indian Army flood relief teams have been put on standby for anticipated rescue operations of people due to heavy rains forecast for next few days.

The Indian Army said its teams were kept on standby on request of the state government.

Nine flood relief reams with boats are on standby to be launched immediately on requirement. Additional teams and boats will be sent as per the situation, a defence release said.

Heavy rains and flash floods since October 13 have claimed 33 lives in and around the city and caused widespread damage to houses and civic infrastructure.

