KCR will decide to enter national politics at the right time: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtriya Samithi Party Working President K. Tarakarama Rao has said that the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will take the decision to enter the national politics at an appropriate time.

KTR dismissed the rumours of KCR being the next Vice President of India. He termed the Telangana state government newly launched “Dalit Bandhu” scheme as the biggest welfare scheme of the world. He said this scheme will be implemented further in the state after the announcement of the results of the Huzurabad assembly constituency elections. He said the ruling TRS Party has no real opposition in the by-poll. The TRS party has won the election when it submitted the nomination papers and the elections are merely a formality, he added.

He alleged that there is a secret pact between Congress and the BJP for the Huzurabad by-poll just as similar to the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat elections.

Further, he said Congress has fielded a dummy contestant in the elections to support the BJP candidate.

Regarding Etala Rajender, KTR said he is of no importance to the TRS party. He said even after joining the BJP, Rajender is not chanting the Jai Shri Ram slogans due to fear of defeat. He alleged that Rajender, G.Vivek and other BJP leaders will join the Congress party after the announcement of the results of the Huzurabad election.

KTR said the TRS party plenary will be held at Hitex on October 25 where the party president will be elected. Apart from this, the party is also planning to organize grand celebrations in Warangal on November 15 to mark two decades of the party formation.

On the party’s stand on NEET, the working President of the TRS party said it supports the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s initiative to abolish the central government-based entrance exam. He reminded that the students of Telangana are studying MBBS in different states of the country. A decision will be taken after considering students’ benefits, he concluded.