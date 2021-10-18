KCR will face rebellion after Huzurabad by-elections: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A. Revanth Reddy today predicted that a rebellion would be launched against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after the Huzurabad by-elections in Telangana.

In an informal chat with media persons, Revanth also predicted that the state would face mid- term Assembly elections in august 2022 along with Gujarat state. He said that the CM would go for the mid -term elections at any cost. Talking about state Minister Harish Rao, he said that Harish would remain as a traitor of friends.

He claimed that CM KCR had hatched a plan to send Harish out of politics. He mocked that CM KCR was holding preparatory meetings to face the rebellion from within the Party. He alleged that CM was trying to strengthen rival BJP in UP assembly elections with the help of his ally AIMIM party.

Referring to the likening of opposition parties with dogs and foxes, he said that such statement was a clear proof that KCR was in frustration