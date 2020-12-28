KCR’s ‘adopted’ daughter gets married; CM gives it a miss

Hyderabad: 24-year-old Pratyusha, a domestic violence victim who was adopted by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in 2015, on Monday tied knot to city-based techie Charan Reddy in an intimate ceremony. They were married at a church in Patigadda village near Shadnagar in Rangareddy district.

Pratyusha graduated in nursing last year and worked as a nurse at a private hospital in the city. She now has got a job in state-run Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

The marriage was attended by several politicians including the minister for women development and child welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Ganesh, commissioner of women development Divya Devarajan and several officials of the department.

KCR, however, gave a miss to the ‘adopted’ daughter’s wedding but is known to have personally inquired about arrangements. Earlier on Sunday, KCR’s wife Shoba has exhorted her to lead a happy life. Shobha has presented a diamond jewelry set, besides other jewelry and saris as a wedding gift to Pratyusha.

It may be mentioned that Pratyusha was rescued by the women development and child welfare department authorities in July 2015 from her house at LB Nagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the most tormenting conditions.

Pratyusha, who was 19 years old then, was in a frail condition full of cuts, burns and bruises all over the body, when the department authorities rescued her with the support of the Child Rights Association.

The LB Nagar police arrested her father C Ramesh, a BSNL employee and step-mother Shyamala and shifted Pratyusha to a corporate hospital. On coming to know about her pathetic condition, Rao along with his wife and daughter K Kavitha visited her in the hospital and declared that he was adopting her as a second daughter.

After she was discharged from the hospital in the last week of July, Pratyusha was taken to KCR’s residence, where she had lunch with the chief minister and his family members. He gave her Rs 5 lakh and got her admitted in a hostel under the department’s surveillance.

Pratyusha having lunch with KCR and the then home minister Nayani Narsimha Rao in 2015.

Later, the department got a seat in a private nursing college, where she completed her degree.