KCR’s daughter extends support to T’gana’s first woman mechanic

Hyderabad, Jan 31 : Telangana’s first woman mechanic Yedalapalli Adilaxmi was on Sunday felicitated by the state’s Legislative Council member K. Kavitha.

The legislator, who is the daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, invited Adilaxmi (30) and her family here. She applauded Adilaxmi’s determination and the amount of hard work she has put in to support her family.

Adilaxmi works with her husband in their automobile repair shop at Sujatha Nagar near Kothagudem. The 30-year-old woman is a mother of two daughters and works with her husband to meet the financial needs of her family.

The story of Adilaxmi who wanted two additional machines at her automobile shop, caught the attention of Kavitha who then expressed her desire to help the woman mechanic.

The former MP interacted with Adilaxmi’s family, felicitated them and extended assistance for buying new machine and ensuring good education for their daughters.

“Adilaxmi and her story has inspired me. Her determination to break the predetermined shackles and to walk that extra mile for her family is so heart-warming. Saluting her courage!,” Kavitha later tweeted.

