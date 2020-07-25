KCR’s daughter K Kavitha goes into home quarantine

Posted By Rasia Hashmi Published: 25th July 2020 10:55 am IST

Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and former MP from Nizamabad K Kavitha has gone into home quarantine after her driver tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

She and her family members went into home quarantine for 14 days on the doctor’s advice.

According to sources, Kavitha is following home quarantine as a part of coronavirus precautionary measure.

The deadly virus has affected many of the political personalities In Telangana in Telangana.

As many as 1,640 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana on Friday, taking the total tally in the state to 52,466.

Categories
Hyderabad
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close