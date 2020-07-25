KCR’s daughter K Kavitha goes into home quarantine

Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and former MP from Nizamabad K Kavitha has gone into home quarantine after her driver tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

She and her family members went into home quarantine for 14 days on the doctor’s advice.

According to sources, Kavitha is following home quarantine as a part of coronavirus precautionary measure.

The deadly virus has affected many of the political personalities In Telangana in Telangana.

As many as 1,640 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana on Friday, taking the total tally in the state to 52,466.