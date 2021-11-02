KCR’s end begins from Huzurabad defeat : YS Sharmila

By SM Bilal|   Published: 2nd November 2021 7:35 pm IST
Sharmila
Hyderabad: YSRTP founder president YS Sharmila today asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao if he had learnt any lessons from his party’s defeat in Huzurabad Assembly seat.

She told KCR that separate Telangana activists were not servants of the CM. She said that the CM could not win the elections even after spending ₹100 crore in the Huzurabad assembly seat.

She made it class that none can buy the voters by spending money. She said that the end of CM KCR had begun with the defeat of the TRS in the by-elections.

She alleged that CM KCR had cheated all sections of the society. She said that the people of Huzurabad had also not believed KCR even after implementation of Dalith bandhu scheme

