KCR’s grandson Himanshu injured during accidental fall

Hyderabad: Himanshu, the grandson of Chief Minister Telangana KCR and son of Minister KTR, was reportedly injured after accidentally fell in Pragathi Bhavan.

According to the sources, HImanshu suffered injury to his leg injury. He was admitted to Somajiguda Yashoda Hospital on late Wednesday night for treatment of severe pain.

A team of doctors had performed a CT scan of Himanshu, who could not was not able to stand on his own.

The Doctors believed to have treated him for a hip and knee fracture and bandaged him. Security personnel say Himanshu was injured when he accidentally slipped and fell in the house.