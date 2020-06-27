KDMC fines 270 people in two days for COVID-19 violations

By Qayam Published: June 27, 2020, 2:24 pm IST
Adani Foundation contributes Rs. 2 crores to help fight COVID-19

Thane: The civic body in Kalyan and Dombivli towns of Maharashtra’s Thane district collected over Rs 1.3 lakh in fines in just two days from people who failed to wear masks in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Saturday.

As per a release, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has collected fines to the tune of Rs 1.35 lakh from 270 people, who were not wearing masks while stepping out of their homes.

While Rs 67,500 were collected in fines from B ward, the municipality’s I ward accounted for the least number of violations, it was stated.

As per official data, 358 COVID-19 cases were reported in the KDMC limits on Friday.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close