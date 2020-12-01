Keep arrogance aside and give farmers their rights: Rahul

New Delhi, Dec 1 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday again took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi without taking his name, saying he needs to shun arrogance and give the rights to the protesting farmers.

“Farmers are protesting on the streets and a ‘lie’ giving speeches on television. We all are indebted to the farmers for their hard work. And we can repay their debt by giving them justice and their rights, not by disrespecting them or by hitting them with lathis or tear-gas shells. Wake up, get down from a position of arrogance and think, and give the farmers their rights,” the Wayanad MP tweeted.

Thousands of farmers from several states have been staging protest on Delhi borders since last week and demanding repeal of three central farm laws.

The government has since called the farmers for a meeting later in the day.

–IANS

aks/tsb