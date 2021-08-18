Keep GOs in public domain: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today asked the state government to keep all GOs I’m its website.

It said that the HO issued by the state government should be kept online within 24 hour of issuance. The orders were issued while dealing with a petition filed on the issue of the implementation of Vasalamarri village.

The petition was filed one Watch of voice NGO in the High Court. A division bench led by the Chief Justice of HC Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy heard the case.

The petitioner alleged that the state government had alleged the state government issued funds to the Dalita Bandhu scheme without finalising the guidelines.

The advocate general of the state BS Prasad told the HC that the scheme would apply to all the Dalits of the state . Responding to this , the HC asked the AG as to why it didn’t attach the guidelines with its counter.

The counsel for the petitioner Shashikiran told the HC that the state government was not keeping the GOs related to the Dalit Bandhu scheme. It asked the government what kind of problems it has to keep the GOs online.