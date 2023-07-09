‘Keep Hussain Sagar clean…’: Telangana Guv asks BRS govt

This comes after her surprise visit to the Osmania Hospital during which she criticised the government over conditions in the century old hospital.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 9th July 2023 7:11 pm IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (ANI)

Hyderabad: After the row with the BRS-led Telangana government over the conditions in the century old Osmania hospital, the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday appealed to the administration to maintain the cleanliness of the Hussain Sagar.

Also Read
Telangana Governor visits Osmania Hospital, days after Harish Rao’s attack

“….Hussain Sagar is the gift to the people of Telangana and it is a natural resource. Mother lake which is nurturing so many sailors and sailors who practiced in the lake have gone to national and international levels and have won awards… Government should make all efforts to keep the lake clean. Also, it is not only the duty of the Army and the government but also the duty of people,” she said after her attendance at a Sailing event held at the lake.

During her visit to the Osmania Hospital, she visited all the hospital wards and interacted with the patients and the doctors and para-medical staff.

MS Education Academy

The Governor visited the century-old hospital a few days after she voiced concern over its condition. This had attracted criticism from health minister T Harish Rao who alleged that she was speaking “like a BJP spokesperson”.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 9th July 2023 7:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button