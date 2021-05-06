Keep smiling in heaven: Hina Khan remembers father Aslam Khan

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan lost her father Aslam Khan on April 20. He passed away due to cardiac arrest. Hina, who is under home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, is missing her dad terribly.

Taking to Instagram, Hina Khan took down a memory lane as she shared a set of old pictures of dad where he was seen living life to the fullest. Hina shared nine pictures of him from their family vacations and being happy in her success.

Along with pictures, she wrote small notes as well. Hina Khan shared a picture in which her father can be seen holding her Silven YouTube button and wrote, “a proud father.” In another picture, she said, “Please keep smiling in heavens my angel.” “How you loved to photograph every moment.. Now that’s all we have,” she captioned another.















Image Source: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan, who was in Jammu for her professional front at the time of her father’s death, tested positive for COVID-19 just days after the tragedy. Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, “In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care.”

In another post, the ‘Hacked’ actress about not being able to console her mother during these testing times as she had to remain isolated. “A Helpless Daughter. Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most..Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around..But thrs a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl..Send in your prayers plz..Let thr be light..Dua.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in in a music video titled Bedard. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 14 where she played the role of a senior along with Gauahar and Sidharth Shukla.