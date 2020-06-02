Keep your mouth shut, police chief tells Trump over protests

Washington: “Let me just say this to the President of the United States, on behalf of the police chiefs of this country: Please, if you don’t have something constructive to say, keep your mouth shut,” said Houston Police chief Art Acevedowhile speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

In a phone call with state governors, US President Donald Trump accused them of being weak and asked them to dominate the protestors.

Police chief Art Acevedo’s reacted to Trump’s tweet and shared advice for him on-air. “When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” tweeted Trump urging governors to get tough on the violent protests.

About 16,000 troops from the US reserve military force have been deployed to deal with the unrest across 24 states and Washington, DC, where crowds once again gathered near the White House on Sunday night.

