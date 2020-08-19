Keerthy Suresh to play Sita in Prabhas’ ‘Adipurush’?

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Prabhas made a big announcement on Tuesday regarding his collaboration with Bollywood director Om Raut for his next venture. Titled ‘Adipurush’, the movie seems to be a 3D historic action drama. Now, it is believed that actor Keerthy Suresh may be seen playing the role of ‘Sita’ in the action-drama.

The movie’s poster which shared by the ‘Bahubali’actor on Tuesday took social media by storm. Since then movie buffs and enthusiastic fans have been eagerly waiting the other details of the project.

Touted as a historic drama, the film ‘Adipurush’ has Prabhas essaying Lord Rama’s role. The latest news is that national award winning actress Keerthy Suresh’s name is under consideration for the role of ‘Sita’. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers of the movie yet.

The big-budget multi-lingual project will be bankrolled by makers Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. The movie will be released in multi-languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Talking about Keerthy’s work front, she will be seen in number of big projects like Sarkaru Vaari Paata in which she will be romancing superstar Mahesh Babu.

On the other side, Prabhas is currently prepping up to wrap remaining portions of the movie ‘Radhe Shyam’, which is being directed by south Indian Radha Krishna Kumar. Apart from this, the actor will also be joining hands with the ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin.