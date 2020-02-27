Kejriwal announces Rs 1 cr for slain Delhi cop’s family

A+ A-

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the Delhi government will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of head constable Ratan Lal who was killed in violence in northeast Delhi.

Speaking in the Assembly, Kejriwal, who had visited the family on Tuesday, said: “As per the Delhi government’s policy, we will give Rs 1 crore to head constable Ratan Lal’s family.”

“Politics of hatred and violence will not be tolerated. Common man of Delhi did not indulge in violence; outsiders, some political elements are involved in it,” he said.

Kejriwal later in the day, along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and other party leaders, visited the violence hit areas of northeast Delhi and met the local residents.

He also went to the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital to meet the injured people.

Over 27 people have lost their lives while over 200 people are injured in the violence which swept northeast Delhi area since Sunday morning after the pro and anti-CAA groups clashed.

Apart from the Delhi Police head constable, an Intelligence Bureau operative was killed in the area. On Wednesday, the body of the IB staffer, identified as Ankit Sharma, was fished out of the drain in Chand Bagh area.