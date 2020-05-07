Kejriwal announces Rs 1cr for cop who died of COVID-19

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of the Delhi police constable who died of coronavirus infection. Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Kejriwal also condoled the death of the Delhi Police constable.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the death of Delhi Police Ct. Amit. His sacrifice in the fight against COVID-19 will always be remembered. He was a great warrior who brought glory to the frontline police personnel fighting against pandemic. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” the LG tweeted.

Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi said the family of the constable will be provided with an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore.

“He did not care about his life and kept serving Delhi people. He got infected with corona and passed away. I pay homage to his sacrifice on behalf of all Delhi people. An ex gratia of Rs 1 crore will be given to his family,” Kejriwal said.

The constable, who hailed from Sonipat, was posted at Bharat Nagar Police Station in northwest Delhi and passed away on Tuesday.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.