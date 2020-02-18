Kejriwal assures enough buses for Delhi

A+ A-

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the obstacles in procuring buses for the city have been overcome and the buses have started arriving, assuring that there will not be any dearth of buses.

“It did take time. But finally we were able to overcome all obstacles. So, buses have started arriving. I can assure all Delhiites, soon there won’t be any dearth of buses,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The number of public buses in the city has reached 6,000.

The last AAP Government has been criticized for the lack of public buses in the city.