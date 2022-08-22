Kejriwal attacks Centre over inflation, unemployment

Manish Sisodia had declared that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a contest between PM Modi and AAP chief

New Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday attacked the Centre over a host of issues, including inflation and unemployment, and wondered how will the nation progress like this.

Who will people talk to about their issues when these people are playing ‘CBI-ED’ and are busy toppling governments, he said.

“Rupee is falling, people are troubled by inflation, unemployment is at a high — these people are playing ‘CBI-ED’, and are busy toppling governments chosen by people and trading barbs the whole day.

“Who do people talk to about their issues and whom should they go to? How will the nation progress like this?” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Sunday declared that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the AAP chief.

Sisodia had said people are looking at Kejriwal as an alternative to Modi since the former talks about issues affecting the common man.

