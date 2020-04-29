Kejriwal condoles death of Irrfan Khan

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condoled the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, describing him as one of the most exceptional actors.

The 54-year-old actor died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, losing his battle with a rare form of cancer.

“Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time.

“May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Irrfan, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.