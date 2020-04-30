Kejriwal condoles demise of Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor.

“Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Kapoor, the romantic star of many a Bollywood film who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

