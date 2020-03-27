Kejriwal discuss coronavirus pandemic with world’s city leaders

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will represent Delhi and India at a global meeting of city leaders on Friday evening via a video-conference organised by the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

A government official said at the meeting, the chief minister will address around 35 top city leaders from across the world.

He added that the mayors of Los Angeles (Eric Garcetti), Seoul (Won-soon Park), Paris (Anne Hidalgo), Milan (Guiseppa Sala), Istanbul (Ekrem Imamoglu) and Rome (Virginia Raggi) would join the meeting, among others.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.