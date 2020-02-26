Kejriwal expresses sorrow over IB officer’s death

A+ A-

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed sorrow at the death of Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma, whose body was found in Chand Bagh area of the national capital.

“Such a tragic loss of life. The culprits must not be spared. 20 people have already lost their lives. So painful to watch people of Delhi suffering. Praying that we recover from this tragedy soon and work together to undo damage done to people and communities,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Sharma’s body was found in the North-East district’s Chand Bagh area here on Wednesday.

The North-East district of the national capital has been witnessing incidents of violence and arson for the past two days. The death toll in the violence between pro and anti CAA protesters in the areas of North-East Delhi has risen to 20 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.