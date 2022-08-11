Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Sitharaman

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 11th August 2022 8:29 pm IST
Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a conference held as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', at JN Tata Auditorium, in Bengaluru, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_10_2022_000290B)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for giving a “perverse twist” to the debate on freebies, saying the AAP leader’s comments are an attempt to create fears in the minds of the poor.

A day after Kejriwal joined the debate on freebies calling for a referendum on spending taxpayers’ money on healthcare and education, Sitharaman said that spending on these two has never been called or classified as freebies since Independence and to drag them now into the debate is to give a perverse twist.

Also Read
Centre’s opposition to free facilities indicates financial issues: Kejriwal

“Delhi Chief Minister has given a perverse twist to the debate on freebies. Health and education have never been called freebies,” she told reporters here.

MS Education Academy

“No Indian government has ever denied them since Independence. So, by classifying education and health as freebies, Kejriwal is trying to bring in a sense of worry and fear in minds of the poor,” she said.

In recent days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit out at competitive populism of extending “rewaris” (freebies) which are not just a wastage of taxpayers’ money but also an economic disaster that could hamper India’s drive to become Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant).

His comments were seen directed at parties like AAP which have in the run-up to assembly elections in states like Punjab promised free electricity and water, among other things.

Sitharaman said there has to be a genuine debate on the issue and everyone should participate in it.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button