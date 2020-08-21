Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 cr to the family of deceased COVID warrior

Kejriwal said that sanitation worker Raju contracted the infection when he was on COVID-19 duty and died while serving the people of Delhi.

By Mansoor Published: 21st August 2020 2:07 pm IST

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family members of a sanitation worker who recently died of COVID-19 and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as an ex-gratia to them.

Talking to reporters during his visit in North Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tilla area, Kejriwal said that sanitation worker Raju contracted the infection when he was on COVID-19 duty and died while serving the people of Delhi.

“We are proud of such ‘corona warriors’ who are sacrificing their lives while saving the citizens of Delhi,” he said.

The chief minister said that his government will provide all possible assistance to Raju’s family.

Source: PTI
