15 Feb 2020, Sat
Kejriwal invites Delhiites to Sunday oath ceremony

The Aam Aadmi Party has bagged 62 of the 70 Delhi Assembly seats.

Posted by Safoora Published: February 15, 2020, 11:55 am IST
Kejriwal invites Delhiites to Sunday oath ceremony
IANS

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister-elect Arvind Kejriwal here on Thursday invited citizens of Delhi to his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, saying people should come to bless their son.

Kejriwal, who swept the polls on Tuesday, has been tweeting “Thank you” to the well-wishers. But, on Thursday, he directed his first proper tweet to the city.

“Delhiites, your son will take oath as the Chief Minister for the third time. Do come to bless your son. Sunday, February 16 at 10 a.m. at Ramlila Maidan,” he said.

Source: IANS
