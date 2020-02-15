Kejriwal invites Delhiites to Sunday oath ceremony

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister-elect Arvind Kejriwal here on Thursday invited citizens of Delhi to his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, saying people should come to bless their son.

Kejriwal, who swept the polls on Tuesday, has been tweeting “Thank you” to the well-wishers. But, on Thursday, he directed his first proper tweet to the city.

“Delhiites, your son will take oath as the Chief Minister for the third time. Do come to bless your son. Sunday, February 16 at 10 a.m. at Ramlila Maidan,” he said.

दिल्लिवासियों, आपका बेटा तीसरी बार दिल्ली के CM की शपथ लेने जा रहा है। अपने बेटे को आशीर्वाद देने ज़रूर आना है।



रविवार 16 फ़रवरी, सुबह 10 बजे, रामलीला मैदान। pic.twitter.com/98k4WHTOYB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 13, 2020

The Aam Aadmi Party has bagged 62 of the 70 Delhi Assembly seats.