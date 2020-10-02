Kejriwal joins protesters seeks justice for Hathras victim

New Delhi, Oct 2 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined the citizens protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday against the recent incident of alleged gang rape in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

Kejriwal appealed to the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure the strictest punishment for the accused in the Hathras rape case. He demanded that the alleged culprits be hanged till death so that such an incident is never repeated in the country.

Along with Kejriwal, several senior leaders and volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party participated in the protest to demand justice in the recent incident of alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl.

AAP leaders have also been at the forefront in raising voices against injustice meted out to the victim from the day of incident. Party leaders in several states have been demanding a probe into the matter.

Kejriwal said, “We are in a deep pit. I am not here to give a speech, we pray to God for our daughter to rest in peace. They should be given the harshest punishment so that nobody in the world tries to repeat such an act.”

“Some people have been feeling that attempts are being made to save the culprits and the whole incident is being covered, this is wrong. What happened is very painful and a gruesome act has been meted out against the victim, and she lost her life at the end. The FIR for rape was not lodged for many days, no proper treatment was given to her, and her body was cremated at night going against the Hindu customs. Several actions have made people believe that the whole incident and the culprits are being shielded. The culprits must be punished,” added the Delhi CM.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.