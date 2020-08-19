Kejriwal meets deceased firefighter’s family, offers Rs 1 cr aid

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th August 2020 12:47 am IST
New Delhi, Aug 20 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met the family of deceased firefighter Amit Kumar Balyan, who lost his life in January this year while saving people after a building collapse in Peeragarhi, and offered financial assistance of Rs 1 crore.

Earlier this year, the CM had also said that the Delhi government would provide a job to a family member of the deceased fireman. Kejriwal said that he hopes the financial assistance will help Balyan’s family in difficult times.

Kejriwal tweeted, “Amit Kumar, who worked in Delhi Fire Service, lost his life while saving the lives of people. Delhi salutes his sacrifice. Met his family today and provided them the assistance of Rs 1 crore. I hope that the family will get some support with this amount.”

Balyan, a resident of Meet Nagar, was posted in the Kirti Nagar fire station. Rescued after being stuck in the debris for six hours after a portion of the building collapsed while he was in his line of duty, Balyan was taken to the Balaji Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

