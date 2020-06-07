Kejriwal publicly insults anchor Rahul Kanwal, Twitter reacts

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday publicly contradicted India Today Anchor Rahul Kanwal by saying that he ‘never’ watched his TV shows.

In his latest tweet, the Delhi CM, who has become quite active on social media promptly replying to Kanwal, the hosts prime-time show Newstrack.

“Glad Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal watched India Today Newstrack coverage of hospital and App reality check so closely. He’s asked for a few days time to aligh what the app says with what hospitals say is actual situation in the wards. Cries of relatives of patients were horrifying,” said Kanwal.

Glad Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal watched @IndiaToday #Newstrack coverage of hospital and App reality check so closely. He’s asked for a few days time to align what the App says with what hospitals say is actual situation in the wards. Cries of relatives of patients were horrifying. — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) June 6, 2020

To this Kejriwal promptly replied, “Sorry Rahul, I never watch ur programs.”

Sorry Rahul, I never watch ur programs https://t.co/zj8vuEvGpF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 6, 2020

Kejriwal’s response prompted Twitterati to explodes with jokes and memes.

Here are some of the reactions:

Earlier in March 2014, the Aam Aadmi Party supremo had similarly snubbed the journalist by claiming he doesn’t watch his shows.

“If you think I watch your programmes, then you are wrong. I don’t watch them because they are not interesting,” Kejriwal said at a conclave organised by India Today.

