Kejriwal refuses to raise hands for Vande Mataram slogan by Modi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again come under the scanner during celebrations of 74th Independence Day.

After the speech, on Independence Day in Red Fort, when PM Modi raised his hands and raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’, Arvind Kejriwal refused to reply back with same gesture even though everyone sitting around joined the sloganeering.

Before ending his Independence speech, PM Modi appealed to the people present there to “raise both hands” and “raise slogans” of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. This time too all the people present there raised their hands and started shouting slogans but Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal chose to remain silent. BJP questioned Kejriwal regarding this behaviour.

I genuinely want to know. Why didn’t #arvindkejriwal say #VandeMataram ?

1. Was it to appease certain section of population or

2. to oppose #Modi ji even at the cost of Desh Prem? 💕 #IndependenceDayIndia2020 pic.twitter.com/AeH456Rkhn — MJ Augustine Vinod 🇮🇳 (@MjaVinod) August 15, 2020

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted, “‘Arvind Kejriwal! Will honoring Vande Mataram annoy your vote bank? For Batla terrorists, your hands stood up very quickly, your hands stood up too quickly to ask for evidence from the army, then what disease happened to you today, which you refused to raise your hands on Vande Mataram?”

. @ArvindKejriwal वन्दे मातरम का सम्मान करने से आपका वोट बैंक नाराज हो जाएगा?बाटला आतंकवादियो के लिए तो आपके हाथ बड़ी जल्दी खड़े हुए थे,सेना से सबूत मांगने के लिए तो आपके हाथ बड़ी जल्दी खड़े हुए थे,तो आज कौन सी बीमारी हो गई आपको जो वन्देमातरम पर आपने हाथ खड़े करने से मना कर दिया pic.twitter.com/aIokCMXpjE — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) August 15, 2020