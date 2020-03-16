Kejriwal reviews measures against coronavirus spread

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet Ministers on Monday held a review meeting with all district authorities on measures taken against the spread of coronavirus in the national captial.

Kejriwal and Ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot reviewed the measures on the coronavirus prevention, through videoconferencing at the Delhi Secretariat.

“Reviewed the Delhi government’s effort on the ground to contain coronavirus through videoconferences with the DMs, SDMs, municipal commissioners, along with Cabinet Ministers and senior officers,” Kejriwal tweeted.

In Delhi, there have been seven cases of coronavirus so far, with two cured and one death.

The city government has shut all schools, colleges, public swimming pools and cinema halls as a precautionary measure. Disinfecting public office and transport have also made compulsory.

The Health Ministry said that till Sunday night, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India were 110, including foreign nationals. The total number of patients cured of coronavirus infections has reached 13 in the country.

There have beentwo deaths so far due to COVID-19 in India, including one in Delhi and one in Karnataka.