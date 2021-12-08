Kejriwal, Sisodia express grief over CDS Bipin Rawat’s demise

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in a chopper crash.

Responding to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s condolence tweet, kejriwal tweeted: “Extremely tragic. God bless their soul.”

Sisodia tweeted: “Deeply shocked & saddened by the tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other defence personnel who were on board the chopper. It’s a big loss for the nation”.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot too said: “Extremely shocking…May the souls rest in peace.”

India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Rawat, his wife, and 11 others were killed when their IAF Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district on Wednesday, the IAF announced.