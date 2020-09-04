Kejriwal to Delhi traders: Relief in fixed power charges soon

By News Desk 1 Published: 4th September 2020 9:43 pm IST
New Delhi, Sep 4 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told Delhi’s traders’ and industrial associations on Friday that adequate steps will be taken to provide “relief” in terms of fixed power charges that the commercial and industrial units are obliged to pay despite suffering economic losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He assured the representatives that steps in this regard will be taken by the Delhi government “as soon as possible”. Various stakeholders and representatives of these bodies have been meeting the CM with requests for his intervention in the matter.

Kejriwal clarified that the revenue situation of the Delhi government has taken a hit due to the complete shutdown of businesses because of the coronavirus outbreak.

He said that while the decision to impose a complete lockdown was essential earlier, Delhi has now decided to lift the lockdown and it will take time to cover the economic shortfall now that businesses and industries have finally resumed.

Following the unlock guidelines of the Centre, the Delhi government has allowed several economic activities in the national capital.

