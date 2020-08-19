Kejriwal to ‘digitally’ meet Delhi traders on Aug 23

New Delhi, Aug 19 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a ‘Digital Samvaad’ with traders and their representatives in the national capital on August 23 to understand their issues and plan measures to revive business.

It is part of a series of initiatives to kick-start Delhi’s economy and improve the business environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The traders’ associations have welcomed the initiative.

The interaction will take place at 4 pm on Sunday. Traders can discuss their problems or simply give suggestions by registering through a link provided.

Recently, Kejriwal had interacted with representatives of various industry associations to discuss measures to revamp the post-corona economy of Delhi.

The meeting was also aimed at discussing the challenges faced by industrialists, whose factories and businesses were shut down due to the corona lockdown.

The government cited decisions like decrease in diesel prices in Delhi, delinking of hotels from Covid hospitals so that they can start functioning normally, allowing street hawkers and weekly bazaars to resume etc to revitalise the economy.

Notification of Delhi’s Electric Vehicle Policy, and launch of Rozgaar Bazaar to bridge the gap between job-seekers and job-providers were also part of this endeavour, the Delhi government said.

On July 27, the Chief Minister had launched an online job portal ‘Delhi Rozgaar Bazaar’ which the government claims has over 8.5 lakh active job vacancies and around 10 lakh job-seekers.

“The trader community of Delhi is more than 1.5-million strong and the backbone of the economic structure of the state. The effect of lockdown, the fear of the virus, and the finances have affected sales and service in markets and at shops. Many shops had downsized their staff during the lockdown and have been under considerable pressure due to limited sales and fixed costs.

“The ‘Digital Samvaad’ initiative ensures that all voices of stakeholders are heard, before any policy initiatives are planned by the government, in the true spirit of the ‘Delhi Model’,” a government statement said.

Source: IANS

