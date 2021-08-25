Kejriwal trolled after Taliban’s promise to create ‘unmatched education system’

Hyderabad: On Sunday, the head of the Taliban’s education commission, Abdul Hakim Hemat announced that the group will create an education system that will be unmatched in Asia. However, as the news got reported by 1TVNewsAF on Twitter, Indian twitter dragged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal into the frame.
“Haath milao Pathan sab,” (shake hands Mr. Pathan) with a picture of Arvind Kejriwal was posted by a Twitter user. The netizen sarcastically alleged that the Taliban is following the footsteps of Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Here are some more reactions:
Another netizen ironically questioned if the Taliban are big fans of the ‘great PR King- CM of Delhi’ Arvind Kejriwal.
Not just Arvind Kejriwal, people also dragged Delhi Education Minister, Manish Sisodia, and MLA Atishi into the fray. “Real ID se aa Manish Sisodia,” (Come from your real ID Manish Sisodia) said Gareebo.
Meanwhile, others requested the Taliban to give AAP MLA Atishi a position in the cabinet of the Islamic Emirate.
Earlier, it was reported by Afghan Media that the Taliban are proving free electricity in some of the provinces, comparing these governance announcements by the group. Shika Shukla tweeted hinting towards AAP said “after free electricity now talks on the education system, who are these people inspired by.”
Taking a jibe at Kejriwal’s promise to make Delhi like London in 2013, a user Khal Drogo said “What next? 5000 CCTV cameras? 1000 Mohalla clinic? Kabul will be next London!”
Moreover, some Afghan Twitter users noticed that the Taliban included the former lady education minister from Ghani’s cabinet, Rangina Hamidi in the meeting within the education ministry.
While some dismissed the move as “propaganda,” others said that it’s a good sign and that the war is over.