Kejriwal writes to PM on flight restrictions over new variant

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the new Covid variant detected in South Africa.



In the letter to PM Modi, Kejriwal urged to stop flights from the region where these new variants have been detected, from immediate effect.



“Our country has fought a tough fight against Corona for the last one-and-a-half year. We should do everything possible to prevent the new variant of concern from entering India,” Arvind Kejriwal said in the letter.



In view of the new Covid-19 variant, a number of countries, including the European Union, have suspended travel to the affected region, he said.



“We should do everything possible to prevent the new variant of concern, recently recognised by WHO, from entering India. A number of countries, including the European Union (EU), have suspended travel to the affected regions. I urge you to stop flights from these regions with immediate effect. Any delay in this regard may prove harmful if any affected person enters India,” he said in the letter.



The World Health Organization has classified the new Covid variant detected in South Africa this week as the ‘Variant of Concern’ following the Technical Advisory Group meeting on Friday.





