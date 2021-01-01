Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays blues legend BB King in Elvis Presley biopic

Los Angeles, Dec 31 : Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr is all set to essay the role of blues legend BB King in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

Harrison Jr., who recently featured in legal period drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and the musical drama “The High Note”, will now be seen in the important supporting role in the film directed by Baz Luhrmann, reports deadline.com.

The film resumed shooting back in September after star Tom Hanks was diagnosed with Covid-19 in March, prompting a six-month production shutdown.

It stars Austin Butler in the title role of the King of Rock and Roll, with Hanks essaying Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Written by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, the film delves into the complex dynamics between Presley and Parker over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape of the US. The Warner Bros film also stars Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley.

Next year, Harrison Jr. will also co-star with Peter Dinklage in “Cyrano”, a musical film adaptation of the play of the same name.

