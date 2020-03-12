Kenya: Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in

A handout image made available by the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy on March 10, 2020 shows the rare white giraffe taken on May 31, 2017, in Garissa county in North Eastern Kenya. - Kenya's only female white giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers, conservationists said on March 10, 2020, in a major blow for the rare animals found nowhere else in the world. The bodies of the two giraffes were found "in a skeletal state after being killed by armed poachers" in Garissa in eastern Kenya, the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy said in a statement. Their deaths leave just one remaining white giraffe alive -- a lone male, borne by the same slaughtered female, the conservancy said. (Photo by Handout / Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /ISHAQBINI HIROLA COMMUNITY CONSERVANCY " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / ADDING RESTRICTIONS The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Handout has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /ISHAQBINI HIROLA COMMUNITY CONSERVANCY " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS] instead of [---]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.

Nairobi: Kenya’s only female white giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers, conservationists said Tuesday, in a major blow for the rare animals found nowhere else in the world.



The bodies of the two giraffes were found “in a skeletal state after being killed by armed poachers” in Garissa in eastern Kenya, the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy said in a statement.Their deaths leave just one remaining white giraffe alive — a lone male, borne by the same slaughtered female, the conservancy said.

“We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffe,” said Mohammed Ahmednoor, the manager of the conservancy.”Its killing is a blow to tremendous steps taken by the community to conserve rare and unique species, and a wakeup call for continued support to conservation efforts.

“The white giraffe stirred huge interest in 2017 when she was first spotted on the conservancy and again when she birthed two calves, the latest in August last year.Their alabaster colour is caused not by albinism but a condition known as leucism, which means they continue to produce dark pigment in their soft tissue, giving them dark eyes.

Ahmednoor said their deaths, confirmed by rangers and community members, was a “sad day” and a major loss for researchers and tourism providers working in the remote corner of Kenya.

