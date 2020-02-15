Kerala: 10-yr-old Danish’s ‘corner-kick’ goal wows netizens

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: A video of a 10-year-old boy from Kerala has grabbed the eyeballs all over the internet from his zero-degree corner kick.

Danish P.K a class 5 student of Presentation School, Kozhikode scored the ‘corner-kick’ goal for Kerala Football Training Centre (KFTC) club.

The viral video of the goal was first shared by the boy, Dani’s mother Novia Ashraf on Facebook on February 9.

goooaaalllll……Dani, yes he is just 10 Gepostet von Novia Ashraf am Sonntag, 9. Februar 2020

The post went viral after it was shared by former legendary striker I.M. Vijayan on Twitter with the caption, “Superb”.

In the video, Dani could be seen curving the ball directly into the net out of the reach of the opponent”s team goalkeeper.

10-year-old Danish score ‘zero-angle’ goal/IANS

The video has already garnered over 11.4k views as well as 294 retweets and 1.4K likes. The 10-year-old boy’s video set the internet on fire and impressed netizens.

According to The Indian Express reports, Danish’s father, Abu Hashim told that football was Dani’s favourite sport and he had been playing it from a young age.

Hashim further added that Dani’s favourite club is Barcelona and his idol is Lionel Messi.

Netizens reacts

A user wrote, “This was such a superb kick. Indians certainly do not care about football. This could too bring us laurels.”

Another wrote, “Nice kid with a classic kick. Praise our future champions of India. Direct to goal post from 0 degree dimension in less than a second. Jai hind!”

A post read, “What a player…too good…”Wow! Simply outstanding…Have a great future ahead” a user wrote.